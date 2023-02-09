 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, February 9, 2023

Steve Cohen buys Super Bowl ad to promote Mets

February 9, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read
Steve Cohen looks on

Sep 11, 2021; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets majority owner Steve Cohen and his wife Alexandra Cohen at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Steve Cohen’s latest move to change the culture surrounding the New York Mets is a fairly ambitious one.

Cohen and the Mets have purchased a Super Bowl ad set to run in the New York area during the first quarter of Sunday’s game. The ad depicts players such as Brandon Nimmo, Francisco Lindor, and Edwin Diaz taking calls from prospective ticket buyers.

USA Today estimates that a 30-second Super Bowl ad will cost $7 million nationally. Even if Cohen paid less for a more local reach, there is no doubt that the ad buy cost him a decent chunk of money.

The Mets are looking at a payroll of over $300 million in 2023, and that is not including the luxury tax bill that will eventually come with it. Cohen has been indifferent about that level of spending before, and he certainly sees value in trying to make the Mets a widespread brand in addition to making them a winner on the field.

Article Tags

New York MetsSteve Cohen
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus