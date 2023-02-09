Steve Cohen buys Super Bowl ad to promote Mets

Steve Cohen’s latest move to change the culture surrounding the New York Mets is a fairly ambitious one.

Cohen and the Mets have purchased a Super Bowl ad set to run in the New York area during the first quarter of Sunday’s game. The ad depicts players such as Brandon Nimmo, Francisco Lindor, and Edwin Diaz taking calls from prospective ticket buyers.

The New York Mets, who will carry baseball's largest payroll ever in 2023 under owner Steve Cohen, purchased a Super Bowl ad that will run in the NY tri-state area during the first quarter. Cohen's goal: #Mets to become a brand, not just a baseball team.pic.twitter.com/e14z7kL8Ep — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 9, 2023

USA Today estimates that a 30-second Super Bowl ad will cost $7 million nationally. Even if Cohen paid less for a more local reach, there is no doubt that the ad buy cost him a decent chunk of money.

The Mets are looking at a payroll of over $300 million in 2023, and that is not including the luxury tax bill that will eventually come with it. Cohen has been indifferent about that level of spending before, and he certainly sees value in trying to make the Mets a widespread brand in addition to making them a winner on the field.