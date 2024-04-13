STL Cardinals go viral for priceless lineup announcement post

The St. Louis Cardinals’ social media team got a little bit raunchy with it.

The Cardinals went viral on Friday over their lineup announcement post for their game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. They announced the return of outfielder Lars Nootbaar, who had yet to play so far this season due to a rib injury, with an incredible caption.

“Noots in lineup,” they wrote.

That is a hilarious reference to one of the more unpleasant parts of being on X — seeing spam bots writing “nudes in bio” under posts in an effort to get people to click on their pages. The infamous three-word message seemingly shows up in the replies of every single post on X, no matter what the topic may be, and has become a ubiquitous Internet meme at this point.

With Nootbaar (known as “Noots” to some) making his season debut on Friday, the Cardinals’ social media team saw their opportunity and ran with it (even down to the font of the caption). Nootbaar hit a career-high .261 last season and has some real defensive chops as well, so the team is more than happy to have Noots back in their lineup.