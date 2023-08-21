Report: Struggling Yankees decide to call up top prospect

The New York Yankees are trying to salvage their season in part by calling up one of the team’s top prospects.

The Yankees are set to call up outfielder Everson Pereira, according to Jack Curry of YES Network. Pereira is expected to be available for Tuesday’s game against the Washington Nationals.

Everson Pereira and Oswald Peraza are being recalled from AAA and will be in the Bronx for tomorrow night’s game. #yankees — JackCurryYES (@JackCurryYES) August 21, 2023

Pereira ranks as the Yankees’ third-best prospect and No. 80 overall across baseball in MLB.com’s midseason prospect rankings. The 22-year-old has been raking at both Double-A and Triple-A this season, hitting .300 overall with 18 home runs.

The Yankees desperately need something to change, and trying to add some energy with a top prospect is a Hail Mary, though an admittedly understandable one. The team’s problems are well-documented, and at 60-64, they are quickly running out of time to get themselves back into the playoff race.