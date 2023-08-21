 Skip to main content
Report: Struggling Yankees decide to call up top prospect

August 21, 2023
by Grey Papke
Aaron Boone glares ahead

May 6, 2023; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA;New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone (17) looks on against the Tampa Bay Rays ]during the fifth inning at Tropicana Field.

The New York Yankees are trying to salvage their season in part by calling up one of the team’s top prospects.

The Yankees are set to call up outfielder Everson Pereira, according to Jack Curry of YES Network. Pereira is expected to be available for Tuesday’s game against the Washington Nationals.

Pereira ranks as the Yankees’ third-best prospect and No. 80 overall across baseball in MLB.com’s midseason prospect rankings. The 22-year-old has been raking at both Double-A and Triple-A this season, hitting .300 overall with 18 home runs.

The Yankees desperately need something to change, and trying to add some energy with a top prospect is a Hail Mary, though an admittedly understandable one. The team’s problems are well-documented, and at 60-64, they are quickly running out of time to get themselves back into the playoff race.

