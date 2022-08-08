 Skip to main content
Monday, August 8, 2022

Epic photo of Olympic gymnast throwing out first pitch goes viral

August 8, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio

Suni Lee throws out a ceremonial first pitch

Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee threw out the ceremonial first pitch prior to Friday night’s game between the Toronto Blue Jays and Minnesota Twins at Target Field. To say she did so in style would be an understatement.

Lee incorporated a flip as part of her windup and delivery. In terms of difficulty level for a ceremonial first pitch, Lee’s was a definite contender for the top spot. This viral photo helps showcase just how impressive it was:

Here is a video of the pitch:

Lee, a Saint Paul native, stepped up for the United States at the Tokyo Olympics last year after Simone Biles sat out some events for mental health reasons. Lee took home the gold medal in the women’s individual all-around and had an extremely impressive streak. Those who followed her probably were not surprised by her incredible first pitch.

