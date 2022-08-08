Epic photo of Olympic gymnast throwing out first pitch goes viral

Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee threw out the ceremonial first pitch prior to Friday night’s game between the Toronto Blue Jays and Minnesota Twins at Target Field. To say she did so in style would be an understatement.

Lee incorporated a flip as part of her windup and delivery. In terms of difficulty level for a ceremonial first pitch, Lee’s was a definite contender for the top spot. This viral photo helps showcase just how impressive it was:

Olympic gold medalist and Minnesota native Suni Lee did a flip as she threw out the honorary opening pitch Friday night at Target Field before the game between the #mntwins and Toronto Blue Jays. For @StarTribune pic.twitter.com/3kZ7cRkozs — Alex Kormann (@KormannAlex) August 6, 2022

Here is a video of the pitch:

Suni Lee's first pitch included a flip on the "windup" pic.twitter.com/lY302usrir — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) August 6, 2022

Lee, a Saint Paul native, stepped up for the United States at the Tokyo Olympics last year after Simone Biles sat out some events for mental health reasons. Lee took home the gold medal in the women’s individual all-around and had an extremely impressive streak. Those who followed her probably were not surprised by her incredible first pitch.