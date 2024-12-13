Suns owner Mat Ishbia interested in purchasing notable MLB team

Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia may be trying to expand his portfolio out to professional baseball.

Dan Hayes of The Athletic reported on Friday that Ishbia is interested in a potential purchase of Major League Baseball’s Minnesota Twins. Ishbia’s brother Justin would also be involved in the possible ownership bid.

The Twins, who took home the AL Central crown in 2023 and won a respectable 82 games in 2024, have been owned by the Pohlad family since 1984. But the family has been exploring the potential of a sale ever since last October amid a successful tenure that has produced 11 division titles and two World Series victories over the years.

Ishbia, the billionaire CEO and chairman of mortgage lender giant United Wholesale Mortgage, has owned the Suns since early 2023. Already, Ishbia has developed a reputation as one of the most aggressive and spend-happy owners in the NBA, swinging trades for All-Stars Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal and sending the Suns soaring into the second apron of the luxury tax. Phoenix leads the league in total payroll this season at over $217 million.

There have recently been rumors that the Twins could be looking to shed more of their own payroll, which has steadily dropped year-over-year. As such, Minnesota fans would likely welcome the Ishbia brothers as the possible new Twins owners given the strong track record of spending.