Surprising MLB team listed among favorites to win 2022 World Series

One unlikely MLB team could be crashing the World Series party this year.

Online sportsbook SportsBetting.ag posted odds on Tuesday for the 2022 MLB season, including the favorites to win the World Series. The New York Mets surprisingly have the second-best odds at +850, trailing only the L.A. Dodgers, who are listed at +600. The reigning 2021 World Series champion Atlanta Braves (+950), the reigning AL champion Houston Astros (+1000), and the New York Yankees (+1200) round out the top five.

The league is still in an ongoing lockout, but these odds are for whenever the 2022 season actually begins.

It is a stunning rise for the Mets, who finished 77-85 last season. They also have a new GM in Billy Eppler and a new manager in Buck Showalter. But the Mets made several stellar free-agent signings, including Max Scherzer, Starling Marte, Mark Canha, and Eduardo Escobar. With their existing core of Jacob deGrom, Francisco Lindor, and Pete Alonso, oddsmakers believe that the Mets could contend for their first World Series title since 1986.

The Mets have mostly been a circus in recent years, especially since owner Steve Cohen took over the team. But this could be the season that the Mets finally get their one shining moment.

Photo: Sep 11, 2021; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets majority owner Steve Cohen and his wife Alexandra Cohen at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports