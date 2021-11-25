 Skip to main content
Mets owner Steve Cohen rips Steven Matz’s agent

November 24, 2021
by Larry Brown

Mets owner Steve Cohen

New York Mets owner Steve Cohen on Wednesday sparked another controversy via his social media activity.

Cohen tweeted his frustration with an agent for “unprofessional behavior.”

The tweet was regarding the agent for pitcher Steven Matz.

Matz agreed to a 4-year, $44 million deal with the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday.

Cohen later explained his issues with Matz and the pitcher’s representatives in more detail. The Mets owner told reporter Joel Sherman that it was Matz’s side that reached out to them and said the Mets were the pitcher’s first choice.

Maybe the Cardinals ended up offering Matz more and that’s why he chose them. Regardless, Cohen feels like he got played by Matz’s agent.

Matz’s agent Rob Martin offered a statement to Ken Rosenthal regarding the situation:

Since buying the team, Cohen has been vocal when it comes to expressing issues. He ripped his team over the summer regarding their poor hitting results. He also went public about issues with a draft pick.

Matz, 30, went 14-7 with a 3.82 ERA for the Blue Jays last season. He pitched for the Mets from 2015-2020 and was a 2nd-round pick by the team in 2009.

Photo: Sep 11, 2021; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets majority owner Steve Cohen and his wife Alexandra Cohen at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

