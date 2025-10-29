Fans react to Sydney Sweeney’s hype video for World Series Game 4

Sydney Sweeney was the unexpected star of Tuesday’s World Series broadcast.

The famous actress Sweeney was tabbed to do the pregame hype video for FOX ahead of Game 4 of the World Series between the Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Dodgers. Sweeney provided the narration for the roughly minute-long video while wearing a red dress.

Take a look.

Sydney Sweeney gets Fox viewers ready for Game 4 of the World Series. #MLB #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/of6EOfawVC — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 28, 2025

Fans unanimously expressed their roaring approval online at seeing the “Euphoria” star Sweeney doing the intro to the World Series.

sydney sweeney narrating over world series highlights? oh lord pic.twitter.com/hEtD9gpt4T — No Need (@OnlyW_takes) October 29, 2025

Sydney Sweeney on my screen before a baseball game begins pic.twitter.com/uvaeRXv0Mn — Justin (@JustinMLB) October 29, 2025

just when you thought this World Series couldn’t get any better



we get a Sydney Sweeney hype video to intro game 4

pic.twitter.com/OT8wKNO9Dw — Gavin McHugh (@gavinmchughh) October 29, 2025

The 28-year-old Sweeney also posted to her Instagram Story that she was in attendance at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif. for Game 4.

Sweeney is one of the most popular celebrities on the entire planet right now, and she is apparently a big baseball fan, having even been spotted around other MLB teams in the past. Between another epic game of World Series action and getting to see Sweeney with the screentime beforehand, it really couldn’t have gotten much better for sports fans on Tuesday.