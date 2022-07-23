Sydney Sweeney trolls Red Sox after embarrassing 28-5 loss

Actress Sydney Sweeney threw out the ceremonial first pitch on Friday prior to the Boston Red Sox’s 28-5 blowout loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. The “Euphoria” star showed no sympathy after what was one of the more embarrassing losses in franchise history.

Sweeney’s first pitch may have been the highlight of the game for the Red Sox, who allowed 25 runs in the first five innings of the game.

On Saturday, the 24-year-old actress posted pictures from the game on her Instagram account, and took a not-so-subtle jab at Boston’s performance.

“They should’ve put me in,” Sweeney joked.

Take a look at Sweeney’s first pitch here:

Sydney Sweeney threw out the first pitch of the Red Sox game tonight. Sox might not lose a game again pic.twitter.com/81qvNkNQpU — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) July 23, 2022

It is hard to imagine that the Red Sox would have fared any worse with Sweeney on the mound. Toronto’s 28 runs were the most scored in a single game in franchise history, as were their 29 hits against Boston pitching. The Blue Jays’ 11-run fifth inning tied a club record that they matched last year against the Baltimore Orioles.

The pitching was not the only glaring issue for Boston during Friday’s game. The Red Sox defense had an atrocious night in the field, especially in the third inning. Outfielder Jarren Duran lost a fly ball in the Fenway Park lights with the bases loaded that led to an inside-the-park grand slam (see video here).

Based on Friday night’s result, Sweeney might not get invited back for another ceremonial first pitch anytime soon.