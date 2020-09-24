 Skip to main content
Rays made funny T-shirt from Kevin Cash’s inflammatory remark towards Yankees

September 23, 2020
by Darryn Albert

The Tampa Bay Rays are definitely not apologizing for antagonizing their AL East division rivals.

During a virtual media session on Wednesday, Rays pitcher Charlie Morton showed off a T-shirt that he and some other teammates were wearing. The shirt depicted several horses in a stable. It was an obvious reference to Rays manager Kevin Cash’s remarks towards the New York Yankees earlier this month when Aroldis Chapman nearly hit Rays infielder Mike Brosseau in the head with a pitch. An angered Cash said afterwards that “I have a whole damn stable of guys who throw 98 mph.”

Yankees manager Aaron Boone rebuked the comment from Cash at the time. It is clear though that the Rays are really doubling down now. The timing could not be better either with Tampa on the cusp of clinching the division.

