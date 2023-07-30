Taylor Ward released from hospital after being hit in face by pitch

Taylor Ward was released from the hospital on Saturday night, several hours after being admitted because of a scary situation earlier in the day.

The Los Angeles Angels outfielder was batting with the bases loaded and one out in the top of the fifth inning of his team’s 6-1 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday. Alek Manoah threw a 2-0 pitch up and in on Ward that hit the player in the helmet and busted his nose, causing bleeding.

Update:

Angels Taylor Ward being taken off field in cart heading to outside medical treatment in Toronto after being hit in face by pitch.

Our best wishes are with Taylor Ward for quick and complete recovery. ❤️

Credit: Ballys#GoHalos #Ward pic.twitter.com/8Rk3R2LYwU — Anaheim Sports (@AnaheimSports1) July 29, 2023

Ward exited the game and was taken to the hospital. He was released from the hospital later that night.

The Angels placed Ward on the injured list with facial fractures. He did not travel with the team for their series in Atlanta.

Ward was released last night from the hospital. He’s not traveling with the team to Atlanta. — Sam Blum (@SamBlum3) July 30, 2023

It’s unclear how much time Ward might miss. But the good news for him is that his eyesight was said to not be damaged.

The good news for Taylor Ward, per Nevin, is that there wasn’t damage to his sight. Surgery and recovery still up in the air. He did hear from Alek Manoah last night, who felt bad. He also heard from other big leaguers with similar experiences. — Sam Blum (@SamBlum3) July 30, 2023

Ward is batting .253 with a .756 OPS this season. The 29-year-old has 18 doubles and 14 home runs.