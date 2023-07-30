 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, July 30, 2023

Taylor Ward released from hospital after being hit in face by pitch

July 30, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read

Taylor Ward with his face down

Taylor Ward was released from the hospital on Saturday night, several hours after being admitted because of a scary situation earlier in the day.

The Los Angeles Angels outfielder was batting with the bases loaded and one out in the top of the fifth inning of his team’s 6-1 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday. Alek Manoah threw a 2-0 pitch up and in on Ward that hit the player in the helmet and busted his nose, causing bleeding.

Ward exited the game and was taken to the hospital. He was released from the hospital later that night.

The Angels placed Ward on the injured list with facial fractures. He did not travel with the team for their series in Atlanta.

It’s unclear how much time Ward might miss. But the good news for him is that his eyesight was said to not be damaged.

Ward is batting .253 with a .756 OPS this season. The 29-year-old has 18 doubles and 14 home runs.

Article Tags

Taylor Ward
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus