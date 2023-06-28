Terry Francona undergoing testing at hospital

Terry Francona was not managing his Cleveland Guardians for their game against the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday night due to health issues.

The 64-year-old manager was not feeling well before the game. He decided to get checked out instead of managing the game. Francona went to KU Health Systems for testing.

Guardians manager Terry Francona is not with the team tonight. Not feeling well pregame. He will undergo additional testing this evening at KU Health Systems. — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) June 28, 2023

Francona has dealt with several health issues over the last several years.

In 2017, Francona was hospitalized for an irregular heartbeat. He missed time in 2020 because of a blood clotting issue. Then in 2021, Francona missed the last few months of the season due to health problems. DeMarlo Hale, who serves as Cleveland’s bench coach, filled in for Francona for the rest of that season. Hale also served as manager in Tuesday night’s game with Francona out.

A former longtime MLB player, Francona has won two World Series as a manager (both with the Boston Red Sox). He has managed Cleveland since 2013, leading them to the playoffs six times. He has won AL Manager of the Year three times since taking over in Cleveland.