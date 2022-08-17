Texas Rangers make big change to front office

The Texas Rangers have made a big change to their front office.

The Rangers announced on Wednesday that they have fired President of Baseball Operations Jon Daniels. Team owner Ray Davis said in a statement that Daniels was informed his contract would not be renewed and that he was being fired immediately. Chris Young is taking over the lead in the team’s front office.

Davis laid out pretty clearly the reasons why Daniels was being fired.

“The bottom line is we have not had a winning record since 2016 and for much of that time, have not been competitive in the A.L. West Division. While I am certain we are heading in the right direction, I feel a change in the leadership of the baseball operations department will be beneficial going forward,” Davis said.

Daniels took over as GM of the Rangers in 2005 at the age of 28. They had a winning season in 2009, and then went on a very successful run from 2010-2016, making the playoffs five of seven years. They had consecutive World Series appearances in 2010 and 2011, losing in seven games in 2011.

The Rangers have slipped in recent years and haven’t had a winning season since 2016. They have finished last in the division three times since then, though they improved this season after making some big offseason signings.