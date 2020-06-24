Texas Rangers’ new stadium roasted for looking like industrial warehouse

The Texas Rangers unveiled their new stadium on social media Wednesday, and they did not receive they likely anticipated.

Not only has the Rangers’ stadium been criticized because its interior seems to replicate the interior at Minute Maid Park, but many also noted the gray tin look of the new Globe Life Field.

New look of the Rangers new stadium pic.twitter.com/zg5Eulwp4z — Albert Rios (@A_Rios08) June 24, 2020

The Rangers play in an ambandoned Sam’s Club while the Astros play in this beauty pic.twitter.com/w2MWenQ6aQ — LIL UZI SQUIRT🇨🇴 (@Fonzo_Ball) June 24, 2020

Smart of the Rangers to future-proof their new stadium… pic.twitter.com/YJ0Ijmx1zM — Bryan (@NachoHelmet) June 24, 2020

Damn the Rangers wanted to be the Astros so bad they turned their stadium into a trash can pic.twitter.com/pk3Ek88vPK — Hank Conger Appreciation Account (@GarneauDoubter) June 24, 2020

the texas rangers new stadium looks like the battlebot that used to flip the other robots over pic.twitter.com/4Dp6qUFtqL — tim (@timjawnders) June 24, 2020

The roof has lots of utility and functional purposes. It’s made of ETFE panels that allow natural light to flow throughout the facility, but the aesthetics leave a lot to be desired.

The entire ballpark cost an approximate $1.2 billion to construct. The cost was shared between the City of Arlington and the Rangers. And yes, it does look like it was made of tin.