Thursday, June 25, 2020

Texas Rangers’ new stadium roasted for looking like industrial warehouse

June 24, 2020
by Larry Brown

Globe Life Field joke

The Texas Rangers unveiled their new stadium on social media Wednesday, and they did not receive they likely anticipated.

Not only has the Rangers’ stadium been criticized because its interior seems to replicate the interior at Minute Maid Park, but many also noted the gray tin look of the new Globe Life Field.

The roof has lots of utility and functional purposes. It’s made of ETFE panels that allow natural light to flow throughout the facility, but the aesthetics leave a lot to be desired.

The entire ballpark cost an approximate $1.2 billion to construct. The cost was shared between the City of Arlington and the Rangers. And yes, it does look like it was made of tin.

