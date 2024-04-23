Texas Rangers sign former 2-time All-Star pitcher

The Texas Rangers are taking a flyer on a former 2-time All-Star pitcher.

The Rangers on Tuesday signed Johnny Cueto to a minor-league contract.

Free-agent pitcher Johnny Cueto and the Texas Rangers are in agreement on a minor-league contract, source said. First: @JonHeyman. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) April 23, 2024

Cueto was apparently drawn to the Rangers because he views the defending World Series champions as a contender, and because of his relationship with the team’s manager, Bruce Bochy.

Johnny Cueto chose the Rangers for two primary reasons, I’m told: He wants to pitch for a contender, and he has a strong relationship with Bruce Bochy. Cueto spent four seasons pitching for Bochy in San Francisco. @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) April 23, 2024

Cueto spent 2016-2021 with the Giants. Bochy managed San Francisco for the first four of those seasons.

Cueto won 19 games in 2012, 20 games in 2014 and 18 in 2016. His most recent productive season came with the White Sox in 2022 when he went 8-10 with a 3.35 ERA. The 38-year-old went 1-4 with a 6.02 ERA over 13 games with the Marlins last season.

The Rangers entered play on Tuesday 12-11, which was good enough to place them first in the AL West.