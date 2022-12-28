Texas Rangers make another big pitching addition

The Texas Rangers mean business this offseason.

The Rangers on Tuesday reached agreement with pitcher Nathan Eovaldi on a contract, FanSided’s Robert Murray first reported. The deal is pending a physical. The contract reportedly is for $34 million over two years and includes a vesting option for a third year.

Eovaldi went 6-3 with a 3.87 ERA and 1.23 WHIP over 20 starts for the Red Sox last season. The 32-year-old went 26-18 with a 4.05 ERA during his Red Sox career. He also helped pitch them to a World Series win in 2018.

Eovaldi is the third starting pitcher the Rangers have signed this offseason.

In addition to Eovaldi, the Rangers locked up former New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom on a 5-year, $185 million contract. They also signed southpaw Andrew Heaney to a 2-year, $25 million deal.

Texas’ pitching rotation for 2023 is vastly improved now with deGrom, Eovaldi, Martin Perez, Jon Gray and Heaney. They also have Jake Odorizzi, Glenn Otto and Dane Dunning.

Texas’ pitching additions this offseason comes a year after they signed Corey Seager and Marcus Semien. The Rangers will be much improved in 2023.