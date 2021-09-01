Could Theo Epstein be candidate for role with Mets?

After a tumultuous month, there appears to be growing consensus that the New York Mets need to make some big changes next season. One could be sorting out their unsettled front office with one of the biggest names in the business.

Joel Sherman of the New York Post wrote Tuesday that Theo Epstein, currently serving as a consultant for Major League Baseball, would like to get back to running a team. However, Epstein is said to be interested in being part of an ownership group of whatever team he runs. The former Red Sox and Cubs GM believes this would be the best way to avoid having to delicately balance the business concerns of ownership as he did in Boston and Chicago.

It’s not clear whether Mets owner Steve Cohen would be open to such a scenario. Sherman says he and Epstein have never spoken, but it would be “shocking” if they did not at least discuss a position with the Mets during the offseason.

Epstein is credited with building the teams that ended baseball’s two most notorious championship droughts with the Red Sox and Cubs. The fit makes sense, as the Mets are currently run by acting GM Zack Scott, whose long-term future with the team looks bleak. Couple that with an on-field collapse in August and Epstein makes a lot of sense. Cohen might have to cede some power to make it happen, though.