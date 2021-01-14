Theo Epstein to serve as consultant for MLB commissioner’s office

Theo Epstein resigned as head of baseball operations for the Chicago Cubs back in November, and it was originally believed that he would be taking the 2021 season off. That is not the case, but he won’t be joining another team’s front office.

Epstein has taken a job with MLB commissioner Rob Manfred’s office, according to Bruce Levine of 670 The Score. The 47-year-old will serve as a consultant regarding on-field matters.

The job will likely be far less demanding than any baseball operations position. Epstein said recently he is looking forward to not punching a clock at an MLB stadium next season for the first time in 30 years.

Many view Epstein as a potential candidate to become MLB commissioner one day. Taking a job with the commissioner’s office could be a stepping stone that eventually leads to that.

Epstein famously helped build the team that broke an 86-year World Series drought with the Boston Red Sox. He helped Boston win two World Series titles before leaving to take a job with the Cubs following the 2011 season. Epstein enjoyed similar success in Chicago, helping the team win its first World Series title in over a century back in 2016.

Epstein turned down at least one team before taking his new job with MLB.