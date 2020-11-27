Theo Epstein reportedly turned down chance to run Phillies

Theo Epstein appears serious about taking a year off from Major League Baseball.

The former Chicago Cubs president was contacted by the Philadelphia Phillies as the organization hunts for a new president, according to Jayson Stark of The Athletic. Epstein promptly informed the Phillies that he was not interested, and intends to step away from the game for at least a year.

The Phillies’ search is proceeding without Epstein’s involvement. Los Angeles Dodgers senior vice president Josh Byrnes is believed to have met with the organization in recent days.

It was reported previously that the Phillies wanted to land a big name to run their baseball operations. Epstein certainly would have qualified. Unfortunately for them, he appears to have been serious about wanting to take a year off from the game.