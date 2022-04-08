Tigers beat White Sox on controversial walk-off play

The Detroit Tigers beat the Chicago White Sox 5-4 on Opening Day Friday after a review on a controversial last play.

The White Sox led most of the way until the Tigers scored two runs in the bottom of the 8th to tie the game. An Andrew Vaughn solo home run in the top of the 9th gave the White Sox a 4-3 lead. But Detroit came back in the bottom of the inning to win the game.

Facing closer Liam Hendriks, who gave up Miguel Cabrera’s tying 2-run single in the 8th, Detroit scored two more. First, Eric Haase hit a 1-out solo home run to tie the game. Then Austin Meadows hit a two-out triple.

With Meadows on third, Javy Baez hit a ball to deep right field. The ball went off the wall and into A.J. Pollock’s glove for what originally looked like an inning-ending out. However, the play was reviewed.

A review determined the ball hit off the wall, then Pollock’s glove, and then Pollock caught the ricochet.

Couldn't have scripted it if we tried. pic.twitter.com/Qo2DoIQkyf — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) April 8, 2022

Once the ball hit the wall, it was no longer eligible to be caught for an out. Baez was credited with an RBI single to give Detroit the 5-4 win.

A review being needed to correct the call on the field made it a controversial play, but the review umpire’s decision was the right one and an easy call to make.