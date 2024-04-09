Tigers’ Riley Greene had unfortunate wardrobe malfunction during game

Riley Greene pulled a SpongeBob and ripped his pants during Tuesday’s game.

The Detroit Tigers outfielder Greene had quite a wardrobe malfunction in the ninth inning of his team’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Greene came in to score from second base on a no-out Gio Urshela single and did a cursory slide into the plate. That was apparently too much for Greene’s uniform pants to handle though, and he came up from the slide with a massive rip in the middle of his right pant leg.

Check it out.

the pants seam different this year pic.twitter.com/L1733yVAqd — Codify (@CodifyBaseball) April 9, 2024

Tigers reporter Johnny Kane also shared video of Greene laughing with his teammates in the dugout about the size of the rip.

Riley Greene rips his pants significantly on his slide into home plate in the 9th. #RepDetroit pic.twitter.com/qYbTO4tNgK — Johnny Kane (@JohnnyKaneBSD) April 9, 2024

Detroit would go on to score four times in the ninth, rallying from a 3-1 deficit to eventually win the game 5-3. They are now a solid 7-4 to start the season, so a new pair of pants is a small price to pay for that kind of success.

Still, Greene’s mishap adds to a long laundry list of woes for Major League Baseball’s new Fanatics-manufactured uniforms this season. Not only are the uniforms pretty ugly (which may be more a fault of Nike, who designed them), but it turns out that they can be impractical to play baseball in too.