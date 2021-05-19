Tigers’ Spencer Turnbull throws 5th no-hitter of season

Bats have officially gone invisible across MLB as there have now been five no-hitters in the first two months of the season.

Spencer Turnbull threw the latest no-hitter in MLB, as he shutout the Seattle Mariners in a 5-0 Detroit Tigers win on Tuesday night. Turnbull struck out nine and walked just two batters as part of the victory.

Turnbull’s no-hitter was the eighth in Tigers history and first since Justin Verlander in 2011.

#Tigers RHP Spencer Turnbull has thrown the eighth no-hitter in franchise history. It's the first since Justin Verlander on May 7, 2011. Justin Verlander (2011, 2007)

Jack Morris (1984)

Jim Bunning (1958)

Virgil Trucks (1952 x2)

George Mullin (1912)

Here is what the celebration looked like on the field:

POV: You just witnessed a no-hitter.

Turnbull also got the shaving cream pie treatment from his teammates.

Throw a no-hitter

Throw a no-hitter

Get pied No better way to spend a Tuesday night.

There are now five no-hitters this season, tying the 1917 season as the most no-hitters through May 18 in any season.

There have now been 5 no-hitters this season That's tied with the 1917 season for the most through May 18 in any season

The Mariners were also no-hit by John Means on May 5.

The Mariners are the 4th team in MLB history to be no-hit twice in a 14-day span or less, joining the 1917 White Sox, 1923 Philadelphia Athletics, and 2015 Los Angeles Dodgers.

What’s odd about the no-hitter is that Turnbull said after the game that he felt “horrible” warming up before the game.

Spencer Turnbull on @BallySportsDET after the game: "Honestly, warming up in the pen before the game, I felt HORRIBLE." Amazing how many pitchers through the years who have thrown no-no's felt awful while warming up pregame.

He felt terrible yet ended up having great stuff. Go figure.

As for Seattle, their bats have a tendency to go completely quiet sometimes. It’s embarrassing.