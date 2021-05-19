 Skip to main content
Tigers’ Spencer Turnbull throws 5th no-hitter of season

May 18, 2021
by Larry Brown

Spencer Turnbull no-hitter

Bats have officially gone invisible across MLB as there have now been five no-hitters in the first two months of the season.

Spencer Turnbull threw the latest no-hitter in MLB, as he shutout the Seattle Mariners in a 5-0 Detroit Tigers win on Tuesday night. Turnbull struck out nine and walked just two batters as part of the victory.

Turnbull’s no-hitter was the eighth in Tigers history and first since Justin Verlander in 2011.

Here is what the celebration looked like on the field:

Turnbull also got the shaving cream pie treatment from his teammates.

There are now five no-hitters this season, tying the 1917 season as the most no-hitters through May 18 in any season.

The Mariners were also no-hit by John Means on May 5.

What’s odd about the no-hitter is that Turnbull said after the game that he felt “horrible” warming up before the game.

He felt terrible yet ended up having great stuff. Go figure.

As for Seattle, their bats have a tendency to go completely quiet sometimes. It’s embarrassing.

