Tigers to consider AJ Hinch, Alex Cora for manager position

AJ Hinch and Alex Cora were both suspended for the entire 2020 season due to their roles in the Houston Astros’ cheating scandal, but they may not be out of work for very long.

Detroit Tigers general manager Al Avila told reporters on Friday that both Hinch and Cora are on the team’s list of candidates for their managerial search.

Seems like the Tigers will be open to interviewing AJ Hinch and Alex Cora. Al Avila even confirmed they're both on the team's list of candidates. — Cody Stavenhagen (@CodyStavenhagen) October 2, 2020

That’s fairly significant, as it is an indication that neither Hinch nor Cora are at risk of being blacklisted by MLB teams. The Tigers and other teams may be willing to overlook what went on in Houston if it means hiring a manager with a winning track record, and both Hinch and Cora have won World Series.

There have also been rumblings that the Boston Red Sox could be interested in bringing Cora back, but they have not confirmed that they will consider that.

Cora was painted as one of the masterminds behind what went on in Houston, though he was only an assistant coach with the team at the time. Hinch, who was the manager, knew about the cheating and reportedly made it clear that he disapproved of it. He did not put a stop to the sign-stealing, however.

It would not be a surprise if Hinch or Cora landed a job in 2021.