Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Tigers are a trade possibility for Eugenio Suarez

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
Eugenio Suarez looks on
Apr 4, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) warms up prior to a game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suarez is widely viewed as the top player available on the MLB trade market ahead of Thursday’s deadline, and one American League contender seems determined to land him.

The Detroit Tigers are one of several teams with interest in Suarez. They also happen to be playing a series against the Diamondbacks this week, and they may increase their efforts to acquire the slugger before that ends.

According to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, the Tigers want to finalize a trade for Suarez before the D-Backs leave Detroit on Wednesday.

The Tigers have been one of the biggest surprises in baseball this season. They entered Tuesday with a record of 62-46 and a nine-game lead over the Cleveland Guardians in the AL Central. Adding Suarez would give their lineup a significant boost and put them in better position to make a deep postseason run.

Suarez is batting .248 with 36 home runs and 87 RBI this season. He had an injury scare on Monday night when he was hit by a pitch and exited the game, but X-rays came back negative.

Suarez has 30 or more home runs in four of the past five seasons. The 34-year-old has a .577 slugging percentage this year, which is the best mark of his career.

It seems like the Diamondbacks have a bidding war for Suarez, as several top teams are interested.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.
LBS iPhone App
Get the App

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!