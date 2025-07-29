Tigers are a trade possibility for Eugenio Suarez

Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suarez is widely viewed as the top player available on the MLB trade market ahead of Thursday’s deadline, and one American League contender seems determined to land him.

The Detroit Tigers are one of several teams with interest in Suarez. They also happen to be playing a series against the Diamondbacks this week, and they may increase their efforts to acquire the slugger before that ends.

According to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, the Tigers want to finalize a trade for Suarez before the D-Backs leave Detroit on Wednesday.

The Detroit Tigers, one of the strong suitors for Diamondbacks All Star 3B Eugenio Suarez, would love to finalize a deal before Suarez leaves town Wednesday. The DBacks are in Detroit for 3-game series. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) July 28, 2025

The Tigers have been one of the biggest surprises in baseball this season. They entered Tuesday with a record of 62-46 and a nine-game lead over the Cleveland Guardians in the AL Central. Adding Suarez would give their lineup a significant boost and put them in better position to make a deep postseason run.

Suarez is batting .248 with 36 home runs and 87 RBI this season. He had an injury scare on Monday night when he was hit by a pitch and exited the game, but X-rays came back negative.

Suarez has 30 or more home runs in four of the past five seasons. The 34-year-old has a .577 slugging percentage this year, which is the best mark of his career.

It seems like the Diamondbacks have a bidding war for Suarez, as several top teams are interested.