Top hitter on MLB trade market exits game after hit-by-pitch

The Arizona Diamondbacks are getting hit with some disastrous timing right now.

Dbacks star slugger Eugenio Suarez had to exit Monday’s game against the Detroit Tigers. Suarez was batting in the ninth inning at Comerica Park in Detroit, Mich. when he took a 96-mph fastball from Tigers reliever Will Vest off his right hand.

Here is the video.

Eugenio Suarez exited the game after being drilled in the hand by a pitch pic.twitter.com/YFSxLr53iS — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 29, 2025

The two-time All-Star Suarez was clearly in pain and had to leave the game on the spot. Blaze Alexander came in as the pinch runner for Suarez as the Tigers held on to win by a 5-1 final score.

After the game, Dbacks manager Torey Lovullo revealed that Suarez was going for X-rays. Lovullo said that Suarez was seen as day-to-day but added that the infielder was dealing with a hand and finger that were tender to the touch, per Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic.

Suarez, 34, is widely considered to be the top hitter available ahead of the July 31 trade deadline. Through just 104 games this season, Suarez has already clubbed 36 home runs and an MLB-leading 87 RBIs (including an incredible four-homer game in April).

Additionally, the Dbacks are now 51-56 on the season and signaled an intent to sell earlier this month by trading away another major bat. For Suarez specifically, he has already been drawing interest from some heavy hitters in recent days. But Monday’s untimely HBP might just end up throwing a wrench into the plans of both the Dbacks and their prospective trade partners.