Fans said the same thing about Tigers’ historic win vs. White Sox

September 27, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
A Detroit Tigers hat

Mar 30, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; The hat and glove of a Detroit Tigers player before a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

A handful of baseball fans shared a similar sentiment about the Detroit Tigers’ historic win Friday over the Chicago White Sox. In their eyes, there was no better announcer to call the game than Jason Benetti.

On Friday, the Tigers beat the White Sox 4-1 to clinch a Wild Card berth at Comerica Park in Detroit, Mich. The result also gave the White Sox their 121st loss of the season, which set the modern-era record for most losses in a single season.

Benetti, who served as the White Sox’s play-by-play announcer for seven seasons, made the call on the game’s final out. He captured the jubilation of the moment, which poetically came at the demise of his former team.

Benetti was born and raised a few miles south of Chicago and grew up an ardent fan of the White Sox. In 2016, he took replaced his childhood idol Hawk Harrelson in the team’s broadcast booth.

The Tigers poached the veteran announcer from the White Sox last offseason. In his statement announcing the move, Benetti said that there “something special” brewing within the Tigers’ organization. His words proved to be prophetic.

The Tigers were 55-63 in August and looked destined for their 8th consecutive losing season. But over their last 42 games, Detroit has gone 31-11 to surge all the way back into the AL Wild Card picture. It’s quite the juxtaposition to the White Sox’s dumpster fire of a season.

