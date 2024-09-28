Fans said the same thing about Tigers’ historic win vs. White Sox

A handful of baseball fans shared a similar sentiment about the Detroit Tigers’ historic win Friday over the Chicago White Sox. In their eyes, there was no better announcer to call the game than Jason Benetti.

On Friday, the Tigers beat the White Sox 4-1 to clinch a Wild Card berth at Comerica Park in Detroit, Mich. The result also gave the White Sox their 121st loss of the season, which set the modern-era record for most losses in a single season.

Benetti, who served as the White Sox’s play-by-play announcer for seven seasons, made the call on the game’s final out. He captured the jubilation of the moment, which poetically came at the demise of his former team.

Jason Benetti announcing this encapsulates this entire season perfectly.pic.twitter.com/mzfwLkSflJ — Mike (@ChiSoxFanMike) September 28, 2024

Jason Benetti calling No. 121 from the other booth is too perfect. — Nick Schultz (@NickSchultz_7) September 28, 2024

Hearing Jason Benetti call the record breaking game is just the cherry on top #whitesox — Kill Jerry Reinsdork Club (@russa_tony) September 28, 2024

Jason Benetti calling loss 121 is so perfect. Eventual Hall of Fame broadcaster rubbing salt in the wound of a team that did him dirty. — Matt Lindner (@mattlindner) September 28, 2024

Benetti was born and raised a few miles south of Chicago and grew up an ardent fan of the White Sox. In 2016, he took replaced his childhood idol Hawk Harrelson in the team’s broadcast booth.

The Tigers poached the veteran announcer from the White Sox last offseason. In his statement announcing the move, Benetti said that there “something special” brewing within the Tigers’ organization. His words proved to be prophetic.

The Tigers were 55-63 in August and looked destined for their 8th consecutive losing season. But over their last 42 games, Detroit has gone 31-11 to surge all the way back into the AL Wild Card picture. It’s quite the juxtaposition to the White Sox’s dumpster fire of a season.