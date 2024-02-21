Tim Anderson receives contract offer from 1 team

Tim Anderson’s lifeline is there for him if he wants to take it.

Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported Wednesday that the Miami Marlins have made the former All-Star Anderson a contract offer. Morosi adds that the offer is for Anderson to be their primary shortstop.

Anderson, 30, is one of the better-known offensive players still available. He was the longtime shortstop of the Chicago White Sox, playing for them from 2016-23 and collecting many achievemenets there. Those included All-Star appearances in 2021 and 2022, a Silver Slugger Award in 2020, and an AL batting title in 2019. But Chicago decided to move on from Anderson, who had become a malcontent there in recent years, this offseason. They have even already signed Anderson’s replacement.

There was some talk in recent months that Anderson, a below-average defender at best, might have to move from shortstop to second base with a new team. But the Marlins, who are currently projected to start utilityman Jon Berti at short, are willing to have Anderson stay at his familiar position with them. Anderson, a .245 hitter over 123 games last season, had interest earlier in the offseason from an AL team, albeit in a second base role. Thus, it might not get much better for him than this offer from Miami.