Tim Anderson receives contract offer from 1 team

February 21, 2024
by Darryn Albert
Tim Anderson stretching

Sep 22, 2019; Detroit, MI, USA; Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson (7) stretching in the dugout before the game against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Tim Anderson’s lifeline is there for him if he wants to take it.

Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported Wednesday that the Miami Marlins have made the former All-Star Anderson a contract offer. Morosi adds that the offer is for Anderson to be their primary shortstop.

Anderson, 30, is one of the better-known offensive players still available. He was the longtime shortstop of the Chicago White Sox, playing for them from 2016-23 and collecting many achievemenets there. Those included All-Star appearances in 2021 and 2022, a Silver Slugger Award in 2020, and an AL batting title in 2019. But Chicago decided to move on from Anderson, who had become a malcontent there in recent years, this offseason. They have even already signed Anderson’s replacement.

There was some talk in recent months that Anderson, a below-average defender at best, might have to move from shortstop to second base with a new team. But the Marlins, who are currently projected to start utilityman Jon Berti at short, are willing to have Anderson stay at his familiar position with them. Anderson, a .245 hitter over 123 games last season, had interest earlier in the offseason from an AL team, albeit in a second base role. Thus, it might not get much better for him than this offer from Miami.

