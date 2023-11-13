Report: 1 AL team expressing ‘strong interest’ in Tim Anderson

Former Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson is reportedly drawing interest from another American League team.

The White Sox cut ties with Anderson earlier this month.

The Los Angeles Angels are “expressing strong interest” in potentially signing Anderson, according to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale.

The Angels also reportedly want to shift Anderson to second base. There had previously been speculation about Anderson’s potential suitors hoping for a similar move away from shortstop. Anderson has been considered a below-average fielder at shortstop throughout most of his career.

The former batting champ had a nightmare 2023 season. He finished with a .245 batting average and a brutal .296 slugging percentage — the lowest among qualified hitters in the majors.

The Angels started rookie Zach Neto at shortstop for the majority of their games last season. Anderson could potentially slot next to Neto in the infield if the Angels opt to play former White Sox player over incumbent second baseman Brandon Drury.

Anderson struggled last season, but was seen as one of the better offensive shortstops in the majors for arguably half of his career. The Angels may potentially be hoping that a change of scenery can reignite Anderson’s bat at the plate.