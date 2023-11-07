Could Tim Anderson have to make 1 big change moving forward

Free agent Tim Anderson has started at shortstop for over 99% of his MLB career. Some teams want that number to go down next season.

The White Sox parted ways with Anderson earlier this month after eight seasons with the ball club.

Anderson was coming off an abysmal 2023 campaign wherein he hit .245 with just 1 home run and 25 RBI across 123 games played. His .296 slugging percentage was the worst among qualified hitters in the majors.

The former batting champ’s recent performance at the plate is not the only concern prospective suitors might have with the 30-year-old. According to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, “several teams” believe Anderson would benefit from a move to second base.

Anderson was used at shortstop in 885 career games. In contrast, he’s only played second base twice — both times coming in 2023.

Anderson has never been considered a premium defender at the shortstop position. He committed 14 errors last season. His total was 3rd-most in the American League despite missing 41 games last season. He was also the AL leader in errors from 2017 to 2019. According to Baseball Reference, Anderson was also -16 in Defensive Runs Saved last season.

The 2-time All-Star has been a vaunted player throughout his career due to his offensive prowess at the shortstop position. But with his hitting ability taking a dip last season, Anderson might need to consider making the change.