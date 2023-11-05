White Sox cut loose former AL batting champion

The Chicago White Sox are parting ways with their longtime shortstop Tim Anderson.

The White Sox declined Anderson’s $14 million team option for the 2024 season. He will receive a $1 million buyout as compensation and become a free agent.

Breaking: The White Sox are declining the option on shortstop Tim Anderson. He’s a free agent. — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) November 4, 2023

The move is unsurprising given Anderson’s nightmare 2023 season. He finished with a .245 batting average and a brutal .296 slugging percentage — the lowest among qualified hitters in the majors.

Anderson tallied 25 RBI and just 1 home run across 123 games last season. The 30-year-old generated more headlines for his fight with Jose Ramirez rather than any on-field accomplishments.

Anderson was named to two All-Star teams while with the White Sox. He won the batting title in 2019 when he hit .335 with 18 homers. He signed a 6-year, $25 million contract extension with the White Sox in 2017 that included a team option for the 2024 season.

The White Sox also made a major change in the front office midway through the season. Former executive vice president Ken Williams and general manager Rick Hahn were replaced by new general manager Chris Getz in August after the team’s record fell to 49-77.

The new regime under Getz clearly wants to find its own shortstop of the future.