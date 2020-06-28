Tim Tebow fails to make Mets’ initial 60-man player pool

Tim Tebow’s MLB debut will have to wait a little while longer.

The New York Mets announced their initial 60-man spring training player pool on Sunday in accordance with the league’s reporting deadline. One very notable omission was Tebow, the former Heisman winner and now outfielder.

No Tim Tebow on the Mets' 60-man roster. Sorry guys. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) June 29, 2020

Players are ineligible to play in either spring training or regular season games until they are included in the pool. Teams are free to revise the pool of players as they see fit however, provided the caveat that any player removed from the pool in order to accommodate another has to pass through waivers.

As for the 32-year-old Tebow, he has been in the Mets organization for the last four years now. But as a lifetime .223 hitter and an otherwise very uninspiring overall ballplayer, Tebow still has his work cut out for him before becoming a big league-level talent.