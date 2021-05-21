First look: Video of Tim Tebow at practice with the Jaguars

Yes, it’s true: Tim Tebow is part of the Jacksonville Jaguars … for now. And we have a video to prove it.

WJXT 4 in Jacksonville shared this video on Thursday showing Tebow in his No. 85 jersey. Tebow was seen approaching teammate Tim Jones, who is trying to make the Jags as an undrafted free agent.

TEBOW TIME | News4Jax spotted Tim Tebow walking from the Jaguars stadium to the practice fields wearing a #85 jersey this morning. WJXT4 Scott Johnson has the first glimpse at noon. https://t.co/kiyu9gOjDw pic.twitter.com/5SQO5OJQSR — News4JAX (@wjxt4) May 20, 2021

The Jags are undergoing Phase 2 of their offseason team activities. They are preparing for their first season under new head coach Urban Meyer.

Tebow has not played in the NFL since 2012. He is trying to make a comeback at age 33 and playing a new position in tight end. He is facing several obstacles in trying to make the team but is prepared for them.

Photo: Sports Spectrum/Wikimedia via CC-BY-SA 4.0