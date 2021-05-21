 Skip to main content
First look: Video of Tim Tebow at practice with the Jaguars

May 20, 2021
by Larry Brown

Tim Tebow

Yes, it’s true: Tim Tebow is part of the Jacksonville Jaguars … for now. And we have a video to prove it.

WJXT 4 in Jacksonville shared this video on Thursday showing Tebow in his No. 85 jersey. Tebow was seen approaching teammate Tim Jones, who is trying to make the Jags as an undrafted free agent.

The Jags are undergoing Phase 2 of their offseason team activities. They are preparing for their first season under new head coach Urban Meyer.

Tebow has not played in the NFL since 2012. He is trying to make a comeback at age 33 and playing a new position in tight end. He is facing several obstacles in trying to make the team but is prepared for them.

Photo: Sports Spectrum/Wikimedia via CC-BY-SA 4.0

