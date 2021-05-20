Here is what Tim Tebow told those close to him about signing with Jaguars

Tim Tebow has officially returned to the NFL, and it will be an uphill battle for him to prove he is worthy of a Week 1 roster spot. As you might expect, the former Heisman Trophy winner is looking forward to the climb.

The Jaguars announced on Thursday morning that they have signed Tebow. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the 33-year-old has told those close to him that he understands the challenge he is facing to make the roster.

Tim Tebow has told those around him that he knows the challenge that is ahead of him and, as usual, he embraces it. https://t.co/Y4V23IlSrv — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 20, 2021

Tebow thanked the Jaguars for the opportunity in a statement.

We have signed TE Tim Tebow. pic.twitter.com/xAsfcZP1sG — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) May 20, 2021

Urban Meyer is giving Tebow a shot even though Tebow has not appeared in an NFL game since 2012. The two obviously have a close relationship from their time together at Florida, which is why it was no coincidence when Tebow retired from playing baseball right around the time the Jaguars hired Meyer.

Meyer recently tried to explain some of his rationale behind signing Tebow, but many have questioned the move. One former NFL executive thinks Meyer would be making a massive mistake if Tebow makes the final roster.