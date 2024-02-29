Widow of Tim Wakefield dies months after former pitcher’s death

Stacy Wakefield, the widow of former Boston Red Sox pitcher Tim Wakefield, died on Wednesday, fewer than five months after her late husband died.

The Red Sox shared a statement from the Wakefield family that shared the news regarding Stacy’s death.

“It is with deep sadness that we share that our beloved mother, daughter, sister, niece, and aunt, Stacy, passed away today at her home in Massachusetts. She was surrounded by her family and dear friends, as well as her wonderful caretakers and nurses. The loss is unimaginable, especially in the wake of losing Tim just under five months ago. Our hearts are beyond broken,” the statement said.

“We will remember Stacy as a strong, loving, thoughtful, and kind person, who was as down-to-earth as they come. We feel so lucky to have had her in our lives, and we take comfort in the fact that she will be reunited with Tim, the love of her life.

“We would like to thank all of Stacy’s doctors, nurses, and caretakers who helped her from diagnosis to today—we are eternally grateful for your unmatched care and support. And to all of you who have sent well wishes over these last several months, we truly appreciate your kindness.”

Tim died on October 1, 2023 due to brain cancer at the age of 57. His former Red Sox teammate, Curt Schilling, went against the family’s wishes for privacy by divulging in a podcast that Tim had been battling brain cancer and Stacy was fighting pancreatic cancer.

Tim and Stacy were married in November 2002. They are survived by their two children, Trevor and Brianna.