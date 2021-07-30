Video: Did Tom Verducci drop S-bomb on MLB Network?

Tom Verducci was so blown away when pointing out an impressive statistic from Kendall Graveman that he may have dropped an S-bomb on live TV.

MLB Network was running its MLB trade deadline special show on Friday. They brought up the Seattle Mariners’ surprising trade of Graveman to the Astros. Then they showed a graphic of the pitchers with the best sinkers this season.

Graveman leads MLB for the lowest opponent slugging percentage against a sinker (minimum 300 sinkers). Opponents are slugging just .113 against his sinker. The next closest are Adam Wainwright (.241) and Jose Berrios (.289).

Verducci was so blown away by how dominant Graveman’s sinker has been that he said “are you —-ing me?” when he showed the stat. It sounded a lot like he said “s—-ing me,” though it’s possible he gave a very muffled version of “are you kidding me?”

Tom Verducci is really really impressed by Kendall Graveman lol pic.twitter.com/ZPHKOBphtZ — MLB News by Larry Brown Sports (@MLBNews_LBS) July 30, 2021

Either way, that was great.

Now you have an idea about why so many Mariners players were ticked off about the trade.