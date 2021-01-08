Tommy Lasorda dies — dead at 93

The Los Angeles Dodgers have lost one of the most important figures in the history of their franchise, as Tommy Lasorda has died.

The Dodgers said in a statement that Lasorda suffered a cardiac arrest at his home on Thursday night. He was transported to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The Hall of Famer was 93.

Here is the full statement from the team:

Lasorda returned home earlier this week after spending more than a month in the hospital. He was admitted to the intensive care unit at a hospital in Orange County, Calif., in mid-November.

TMZ sports had reported that Lasorda required sedation and was placed on a ventilator. The former Dodgers manager spent two weeks in the intensive care unit and then began rehab in the hospital.

Lasorda led the Dodgers to World Series wins as their manager in 1981 and 1988. He also pitched for the team in the 1950s.