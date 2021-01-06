Tommy Lasorda returns home after over a month in hospital

Tommy Lasorda has returned home after spending over a month in the hospital.

Lasorda was admitted to the intensive care unit at a hospital in Orange County, Calif. in mid-November. He was said to have been resting comfortably at the time.

However, TMZ Sports said that Lasorda required sedation and was placed on a ventilator. The 93-year-old former Los Angeles Dodgers manager spent two weeks in the intensive care unit and then began rehab in the hospital.

Jon Heyman reported on Tuesday that Lasorda made it home from the hospital.

Good news: Dodgers Hall of Famer Tommy Lasorda has made it home from the hospital — big triumph for the alltime battler, 93. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 6, 2021

Lasorda led the Dodgers to World Series wins as their manager in 1981 and 1988. He also pitched for the team in the 1950s.