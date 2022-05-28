 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, May 27, 2022

Tommy Pham slapped Joc Pederson for ridiculous reason

May 27, 2022
by Larry Brown
Joc Pederson in a batting helmet

May 24, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants left fielder Joc Pederson (23) watches his two-run home run against the New York Mets during the third inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

Tommy Pham did not play in Friday night’s game between his Cincinnati Reds and the San Francisco Giants after slapping one of his opponents.

Pham got into an altercation with Joc Pederson during batting practice and slapped the Giants outfielder, according to reports. That may be crazy enough, but what’s even crazier is the reported reason for the altercation.

The Athletic reported on Friday night that Pham slapped Pederson over a disagreement from their fantasy football league. Seriously.

A fantasy football league beef? It’s almost June. The NFL season has been done for months. What could possibly possess these two to get into a fight half a year after the fantasy season ended?

What happened, did Pham try to collect an entry fee? Was Joc looking for a payout? Was there some trade collusion or other funny business that needed to be addressed?

The details of this fantasy football dispute are imperative. We need answers.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus