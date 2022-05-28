Tommy Pham slapped Joc Pederson for ridiculous reason

Tommy Pham did not play in Friday night’s game between his Cincinnati Reds and the San Francisco Giants after slapping one of his opponents.

Pham got into an altercation with Joc Pederson during batting practice and slapped the Giants outfielder, according to reports. That may be crazy enough, but what’s even crazier is the reported reason for the altercation.

The Athletic reported on Friday night that Pham slapped Pederson over a disagreement from their fantasy football league. Seriously.

A fantasy football league beef? It’s almost June. The NFL season has been done for months. What could possibly possess these two to get into a fight half a year after the fantasy season ended?

What happened, did Pham try to collect an entry fee? Was Joc looking for a payout? Was there some trade collusion or other funny business that needed to be addressed?

The details of this fantasy football dispute are imperative. We need answers.