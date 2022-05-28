 Skip to main content
Reports: Tommy Pham slapped Joc Pederson in pregame altercation

May 27, 2022
by Larry Brown
Tommy Pham in batting practice

May 12, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Reds left fielder Tommy Pham (28) looks on at the batting cage before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Tommy Pham did not play on Friday night after being involved in a pregame altercation with an opponent.

Pham and Joc Pederson had to be separated during batting practice prior to Friday’s game between Pham’s Cincinnati Reds and Pederson’s San Francisco Giants.

The Athletic reported that Pham slapped Pederson.

The Giants requested that Pham not play in that evening’s game as a result of the altercation. Cincinnati waited before making a change to their lineup but eventually started Albert Almora Jr. in place of Pham.

MLB is investigating the matter. Pham did not play in the game pending the results of the investigation.

Pham, 34, is in his first season with the Reds. He is batting .233 with a .709 OPS. Pederson is in his first season with the Giants and has 11 home runs and a .936 OPS.

