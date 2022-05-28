Reports: Tommy Pham slapped Joc Pederson in pregame altercation

Tommy Pham did not play on Friday night after being involved in a pregame altercation with an opponent.

Pham and Joc Pederson had to be separated during batting practice prior to Friday’s game between Pham’s Cincinnati Reds and Pederson’s San Francisco Giants.

Tommy Pham and Joc Pederson had to be separated during batting practice today pic.twitter.com/6exQxCbbXH — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) May 27, 2022

Some pregame activity between Reds and Giants. Looked like Reds’ bullpen cleared. Couldn’t tell which players were directly involved. pic.twitter.com/E8Tuj4fjqU — Bobby Nightengale (@nightengalejr) May 27, 2022

The Athletic reported that Pham slapped Pederson.

The Giants requested that Pham not play in that evening’s game as a result of the altercation. Cincinnati waited before making a change to their lineup but eventually started Albert Almora Jr. in place of Pham.

Reds outfielder Tommy Pham slapped Giants outfielder Joc Pederson in an altercation before Friday's game, multiple sources tell @ctrent and @extrabaggs. Sources say the Giants asked for Pham to be removed from the lineup prior to the game.https://t.co/YTLGDL5mqV pic.twitter.com/w6ByYggNSv — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) May 28, 2022

MLB is investigating the matter. Pham did not play in the game pending the results of the investigation.

Pham, 34, is in his first season with the Reds. He is batting .233 with a .709 OPS. Pederson is in his first season with the Giants and has 11 home runs and a .936 OPS.