Tommy Pham drawing trade interest from 2 MLB contenders

Tommy Pham might just be getting a chance at a second straight World Series berth.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports this week that the Philadelphia Phillies and the Kansas City Royals are thought to have trade interest in the Chicago White Sox outfielder Pham. Heyman notes that Pham is a trade candidate for the MLB-worst White Sox ahead of the July 30 deadline.

The righty-hitting Pham is 36 years old now and on his eighth career MLB team. But he was a big contributor last year for the Arizona Diamondbacks as they won the NL pennant and is still doing well this season on a hapless White Sox team with a .264 batting average and a .706 OPS over 60 games.

The Phillies are the best team in baseball right now at 62-34 while the Royals are firmly in the playoff hunt as well at 52-45. Pham brings some power, speed, defense, and the constant possibility of fighting someone, so he might make for a great second-half piece for either of those teams.