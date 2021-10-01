 Skip to main content
Tony Gonsolin wears incredible cat-themed cleats during start

September 30, 2021
by Grey Papke

Tony Gonsolin cat cleats

You’ll have a hard time finding a bigger cat enthusiast than Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin. He even has the cleats to prove it.

Gonsolin took the mound for Thursday’s start against the San Diego Padres with a rather unique pair of cat cleats, completely with furry laces.

The backstory is actually pretty simple. Gonsolin just loves cats. He calls Saturday “Caturday” and wears a cat-themed shirt on Saturdays, even when he pitches.

“Every single Saturday is just a day to bring appreciation to cats,” Gonsolin told Oklahoma City Dodgers writer Brian Brown in 2019. “It’s very easy to rhyme ‘cat’ with ‘sat,’ so Caturday just flows easily. It’s just a day to wear a shirt that has a cat on it.”

Gonsolin also frequently shows off his cats — and cat shirts — on social media.

Gonsolin’s choice of shoes is somewhat reminiscent of a pretty wild look from Opening Day. There’s no question the guy is committed to cats, and honestly, it’s a memorable look.

