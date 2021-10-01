Tony Gonsolin wears incredible cat-themed cleats during start

You’ll have a hard time finding a bigger cat enthusiast than Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin. He even has the cleats to prove it.

Gonsolin took the mound for Thursday’s start against the San Diego Padres with a rather unique pair of cat cleats, completely with furry laces.

Tony Gonsolin's cleats are next-gen. pic.twitter.com/EHLHJzEOL9 — Chance Glasco (@ChanceGlasco) October 1, 2021

Tony Gonsolin is on brand if nothing else. pic.twitter.com/vHQWyyWGAW — Chad Moriyama (@ChadMoriyama) October 1, 2021

The backstory is actually pretty simple. Gonsolin just loves cats. He calls Saturday “Caturday” and wears a cat-themed shirt on Saturdays, even when he pitches.

“Every single Saturday is just a day to bring appreciation to cats,” Gonsolin told Oklahoma City Dodgers writer Brian Brown in 2019. “It’s very easy to rhyme ‘cat’ with ‘sat,’ so Caturday just flows easily. It’s just a day to wear a shirt that has a cat on it.”

Gonsolin also frequently shows off his cats — and cat shirts — on social media.

happy #caturday all you cool cats and kittens pic.twitter.com/RnrK6yrDPJ — Tony Gonsolin (@goooose15) May 2, 2020

Gonsolin’s choice of shoes is somewhat reminiscent of a pretty wild look from Opening Day. There’s no question the guy is committed to cats, and honestly, it’s a memorable look.