Report: Tony La Russa on indefinite leave from White Sox

Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa will be away from the team indefinitely due to a medical issue, according to a report.

La Russa missed Tuesday’s game against the Kansas City Royals due to an unspecified medical issue. On Wednesday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported that La Russa was undergoing further testing, and would be away from the team indefinitely.

Chicago #WhiteSox manager Tony La Russa will be out indefinitely while undergoing further testing with his personal doctors in Arizona. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) August 31, 2022

There were no reports as to the nature or seriousness of La Russa’s medical issue. On Tuesday, the White Sox had not given any indication that the 77-year-old was expected to miss any significant time.

Chicago bench coach Miguel Cairo managed the team Tuesday with La Russa out, and will likely continue to do so.

This may cap off an incredibly frustrating season for both La Russa and the White Sox. He has been frequently criticized for some of his decisions, and the team has underachieved with a record of 63-66. Hopefully his health issue is nothing serious, but his future as manager is murky no matter what at this stage.