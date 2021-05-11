Top prospect Jarred Kelenic to be promoted by Mariners this week

Jarred Kelenic may be making his MLB debut in a matter of days.

The Seattle Mariners are expected to call up Kelenic on Thursday, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported on Monday.

OF Jarred Kelenic, the No. 3 prospect in baseball, is expected to be called up by the Mariners on Thursday, sources familiar with the situation tell ESPN. While things can obviously change, the plan is to promote Kelenic for the first game of Seattle's home series vs. Cleveland. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) May 11, 2021

Kelenic, 21, was the No. 6 overall pick by the Mets in the 2018 MLB Draft. New York traded him after the 2018 season as part of the big deal with Seattle for Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz.

Kelenic performed very well across three levels in 2019. He was off to a sizzling start in 2021, going 8-for-18 (.444) with two home runs in four minor league games.

Kelenic did not get a chance to have a minor league season last year, but the Mariners apparently do not feel that is a reason to keep him down any longer. Kelenic would likely take over center field from the struggling Taylor Trammell.