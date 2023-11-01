Torey Lovullo admits to making 1 big mistake in Game 4 loss

The Arizona Diamondbacks are facing elimination after falling behind 3-1 in the World Series on Tuesday night, with one key decision under the microscope. It is a decision that manager Torey Lovullo is admitting he got wrong one day later.

The Diamondbacks opted to pitch to Rangers shortstop Corey Seager, who has been destroying them throughout the series, with a runner on third and two outs in the bottom of the second inning of Tuesday’s Game 4. The Rangers were already ahead 3-0 at that point, and Seager hit a home run to expand the lead to 5-0.

With first base open and two outs, the Diamondbacks easily could have pitched around Seager with DH Mitch Garver on deck. Lovullo had no good excuse for why he did not do that, and said Wednesday that he got it wrong.

"It wasn't a great decision by me. I've got to be better." -Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo on pitching to Corey Seager in the 2nd inning yesterday. — Jared Sandler (@JaredSandler) November 1, 2023

“It wasn’t a great decision by me. I’ve got to be better,” Lovullo admitted.

Game 4 may still have gotten away from the Diamondbacks, as they lost 11-7 in the end. However, letting the second inning get even bigger by challenging Seager was a clear stumble on Lovullo’s part. He cannot let Seager beat the Diamondbacks like that, and the situation was favorable to avoid it.

The Diamondbacks have made some key mistakes in the series that helped swing games. They cannot afford any more facing a 3-1 deficit in the series.