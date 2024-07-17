Trea Turner makes sick play while mic’d up at All-Star game

Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Trea Turner did not let wearing a mic affect his defense during the 2024 MLB All-Star Game at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Turner was mic’d up alongside fellow Phillies All-Stars Bryce Harper and Alec Bohm in a scoreless bottom of the 2nd.

With a man on first and one out, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a ground ball that appeared destined for the center field grass. But Turner made an incredible diving play right at the edge of the infield to get Yordan Alvarez out at second base.

Come for Trea's diving play and stay for Bryce's live reaction 😂#AllStarGame pic.twitter.com/C2pDtmkdeB — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) July 17, 2024

“It officially is the greatest play of a player who has worn the mic,” announcer John Smoltz said while the FOX broadcast showed a replay of Turner’s dive.

MLB fans were also treated to Harper’s live reaction to the Turner’s highlight. Making an awesome play is always fun. But hearing your teammates in your ear while it unfolds is an experience few people can say they’ve had.

Turner didn’t let the pressure of being mic’d up get to him unlike a certain Los Angeles Dodgers infielder just last month.