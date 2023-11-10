Trevor Bauer’s agents trying to get him signed by MLB team

Trevor Bauer’s agents are working hard to get the pitcher back into MLB.

MLB’s general manager meetings took place this week in Scottsdale, Ariz. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported on Wednesday night that Bauer’s agents were meeting with MLB teams to see if they could get the pitcher signed.

Trevor Bauer’s agents Jon Fetterolf and Rachel Luba are meeting with teams in hopes of finding Bauer a job back in MLB. Bauer went 10-4 with a 2.76 ERA for Yokohama, including 9-2 with a 1.97 ERA over his last 15 starts. His fastball ticked up 1 mph on average, hitting a 99.3 max — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 9, 2023

Bauer spent the 2023 season in Japan. He went 10-4 with a 2.76 ERA for the Yokohama BayStars. Over his last 15 starts, Bauer went 9-2 with a 1.97 ERA.

Bauer last pitched in MLB on June 28, 2021 when he pitched 6 innings to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers to a win over the San Francisco Giants.

Bauer won the NL Cy Young Award during the shortened 2020 season. He went 5-4 with a 1.73 ERA for the Reds that year, which helped him land a 3-year, $102 million deal with the Dodgers. Bauer went 8-5 with a 2.59 ERA over 17 starts with the Dodgers in 2021 before being placed on paid leave over allegations of sexual misconduct.

Bauer was never criminally charged over the accusations he faced from Lindsey Hill. Both Bauer and Hill dropped their respective lawsuits against each other last month. After the lawsuits were dropped, Bauer released a video via social media that helped change the public’s perception of him and the allegations he faced.

Recently, one of Bauer’s prominent former teammates supported the pitcher’s case to return to MLB.