Trevor Bauer releases shocking new video of his accuser after settling lawsuit

Trevor Bauer on Monday released a shocking new video of his accuser, the same day he made a major announcement.

Bauer on Monday announced that he had settled his lawsuit against Lindsey Hill, while she likewise dropped her lawsuit against the pitcher. Bauer had sued Hill for defamation, while Hill countersued for assault and sexual battery.

“Trevor Bauer and Lindsey Hill have settled all outstanding litigation. Both of their respective claims have been withdrawn with prejudice, effective today. Mr. Bauer did not make – and never has made – any payments to Ms. Hill, including to resolve their litigation. With this matter now at rest, Mr. Bauer can focus completely on baseball,” Bauer’s attorneys said in a statement sent to Larry Brown Sports and other media outlets.

Though Bauer did not pay Hill, an email regarding the settlement showed that Hill received $300,000 through her insurance policy.

Bauer was placed on paid administrative leave by MLB in July 2021 after Hill initially accused him of assault. The former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher did not pitch the rest of that season, though the charges against him were dropped. In April 2022, MLB announced an unprecedented two-season suspension for Bauer.

The 2020 NL Cy Young Award winner had refused to admit wrongdoing in the case, which contributed to the lengthy suspension. Two other women had also accused Bauer of improper sexual conduct, though he defended himself in both cases.

Bauer, who is in his first season pitching in Japan, said in his video statement that he retained his right to speak publicly about the case as part of the settlement agreement.

In his video, which is heavily edited, Bauer shares the contents of text messages sent by Hill that he claims proves she was targeting him for his money.

In one message, Hill described Bauer as her “next victim.”

“What should I steal,” Hill wrote in another message to a friend when talking about visiting Bauer’s home for the first time.

She also said in another message that she had her “hooks in” Bauer and noted to a friend that Bauer’s net worth was $51 million.

Bauer did not include much context to the tweets, so we do not know the tone of the conversation for what preceded those messages. However, Bauer did include a short video clip in his video. The video clip is one Hill took that shows herself laying in bed next to Bauer, smirking.

Bauer says the video “was taken mere minutes before she left my house on the morning of May 16th, 2021, without my knowledge or consent.”

Hill does not have any visible injuries on her face, and she looks happy.

Bauer and Hill had two sexual encounters — one on April 21 and the other on May 15. It was six weeks after the second encounter that we learned Bauer was being investigated by police for an alleged assault.

A report about the alleged assault claimed photos showed Hill had a “visibly bruised and swollen face, a bloody lip, scratches to her face, and a swollen jaw.” Bauer’s team said those photos were edited.

Hill does not appear to be injured in the video from the morning after their final sexual encounter.

“Over the last two years, I have been forced to defend my integrity and my reputation in a very public setting. But hopefully this is the last time I have to do so as I prefer to just remain focused on doing my job, winning baseball games and entertaining fans around the world. So today, I’m happy to be moving on with my life,” Bauer said to conclude his video.

You can watch his entire video here:

2 years later and I can finally talk about this ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/o6jFqMzY05 — Trevor Bauer (トレバー・バウアー) (@BauerOutage) October 2, 2023

Bauer has maintained his innocence and refused to admit wrongdoing at every turn. He refused to settle any lawsuits or admit wrongdoing to MLB, both of which might have helped him continue his professional baseball career in MLB, costing him two prime seasons. Next, many will be wondering whether settling the lawsuits and Bauer’s video release will have any impact on his chances of an MLB return.