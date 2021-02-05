Trevor Bauer agrees to deal with Dodgers

The defending World Series champions have gotten even stronger, as the Los Angeles Dodgers are the winners in the Trevor Bauer sweepstakes.

Bauer agreed to a deal with the Dodgers on Friday. MLB Network’s Jon Heyman was the first to report the news, and Bauer shared a video on Twitter confirming it.

The contract is for three years and $102 million. Bauer has the ability to opt out after either of the first two seasons. If he does not play all three years, the deal will be by far the richest in MLB history in terms of average annual salary. Here are the details:

In the end, Bauer doesn't break Gerrit Cole's AAV for the entire contract. But if he opts out after either of the first two years, his AAV will be far higher than Cole's $36M. One year/$40M or two years/$85M ($42.5M AAV). If he stays all three, it's three years/$102M ($34M AAV). — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) February 5, 2021

Bauer’s agent, Rachel Luba, hinted on Thursday that the right-hander had narrowed his decision down to two teams. The other finalist was likely the New York Mets, who were also engaged in contract negotiations with Bauer this week.

Bauer is the reigning NL Cy Young winner. He posted a 1.73 ERA for the Cincinnati Reds in 2020, striking out 100 in 73 innings.

The Dodgers’ rotation will now feature Bauer, Walker Buehler, Clayton Kershaw, Julio Urías and David Price. They are the clear favorites to repeat as World Series champions.