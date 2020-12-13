Trevor Bauer downplays any issues with Gerrit Cole amid Yankees pitch

Trevor Bauer is probably the most desirable pitcher on the free agent market, and he is receiving interest from many teams. Bauer even asked fans to make their pitch as well, and then he ranked the pitches of those teams’ fans.

Bauer gave Yankees fans lots of plaudits for their pitches to him. While discussing the Yankees, he addressed questions about his relationship with Gerrit Cole.

Trevor Bauer & Gerrit Cole get along perfectly fine you love to hear it pic.twitter.com/UC4Qu1M80X — Jimmy Randazzo (@TheSportsChill) December 13, 2020

“They seem to think they have to sell me getting along with Cole and the media market not being too bad. And that’s just a fake news story,” Bauer said of a pitch from the Yankees. “I get along fine with my teammates. I don’t have any problem with Gerrit at all. I’ve said that multiple times, but the media just likes to run with it.”

The stories about Cole and Bauer have been publicized over the last several years. The two were ace pitchers while teammates at UCLA and then went Nos. 1 and 3 in the 2011 MLB Draft. There has been talk that they didn’t get along great at UCLA due to their opposing styles and personalities. Bauer has been insisting the last few years though that he has no issues with his former teammate.

