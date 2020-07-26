Trevor Bauer fakes throwing the ball over fence after getting pulled

Trevor Bauer certainly has a sense of humor about some of his past transgressions.

Bauer pitched 6.1 strong innings Sunday against the Detroit Tigers, giving up just two hits and one run while walking one and striking out 13. When Reds manager David Bell came out to get him, he jokingly went to toss the ball over the center field fence before stopping himself.

Trevor Bauer, Fakes Throwing the Ball over the CF fence (after being pulled/13th K/105 pitches). pic.twitter.com/dIae63PJNu — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) July 26, 2020

This, of course, is a reference to the bizarre outburst he had when he angrily threw the ball over the fence upon being pulled from what ultimately proved to be his final start with the Cleveland Indians.

Bauer himself has said that infamous outburst probably played a role in Cleveland’s decision to trade him to Cincinnati. It was certainly memorable, and he might as well embrace how weird it was. The Reds probably won’t mind as long as he doesn’t actually do it again.